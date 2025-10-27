Morpeth Town are put on the spot against Bradford Park Avenue in the FA Trophy

Sam Hodgson almost sealed the win for the Highwaymen. Picture: George Davidson

Morpeth Town suffered penalty heartbreak at Bradford Park Avenue in the FA Trophy.

The Highwaymen went out of the competition 4-2 on spot-kicks after the tie had ended all-square at 1-1 after 90 minutes.

The NPL East side went ahead through Louie Chorlton when a neat ball was played in behind for him to fire home from just inside the box.

But Town bossed the second half and levelled through JJ Hooper on the hour as he put away a Leon Gibson-Booth pull back to spark the celebrations.

Sub Sam Hodgson almost won it in the final minute but was denied by a fine save from keeper Jack Hall.

“It’s the old cliché a game of two halves, but it was. It was that windy in the first half they put pressure on us and we couldn’t really get out, and in the second half we’ve done that to them,” said manager Craig Lynch.

“I’m just a bit disappointed with the energy and intensity. We’ve gone back to running around like in a playground in the first half.

“You’re always going to give the ball away when you’re against the wind, I’ve got no problem with that, but we’ve got to start thinking about the game,” he continued.

“We’re playing little two-yard passes against the wind when it’s got to be put your foot through it, turn them, and then enjoy the second half – whereas we’ve put ourselves under pressure in the first half and that’s really where their goal has come from. A little bit of indecision, one pass up the pitch and they’ve scored.

“Second half we’ve come out and after 50 seconds Ryan Chater should probably have got his head on the ball, he’s just missed it, and then we piled the pressure on and scored a brilliant goal.

“It’s gone to penalties and it’s one of them – Dan Langley has scored one and saved one again, we’ve missed two, it’s the luck of the draw.”

Morpeth travel to Hyde United this Saturday looking to pull themselves up the NPL Premier table.

“It will be a hard game but we’ve got to set ourselves two targets, which are getting to the NFA Senior Cup final and climbing up the league,” said Lynch.

“We’ve got to concentrate on picking up a run of consistency in the league now.”