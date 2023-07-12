The club’s home and away kit will have the St Mary’s Inn logo on the front for the duration of the upcoming campaign, with the Stannington-based restaurant and hotel proudly supporting its local non-league football club.

The deal will see both sides working together to support each other, with the financial element just one part of the deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club will produce video content for St Mary’s Inn and you’ll see them on match days and online.

Annette Sadler, manager at St Mary's Inn, display the new shirt sponsorship with Morpeth Town midfielder Ryan Donaldson. Picture: George Davidson

The investment represents a significant partnership between two brands that are synonymous with the local area.

Annette Sadler, the owner of St Mary’s Inn said: “We are pleased to be associated with Morpeth Town FC and play our part within the local community.

"We felt St Mary’s is the best kept secret within Northumberland and couldn’t think of a better platform in which to do this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ken Beattie, chairman of the club, said: “This sponsorship deal is significant in that it brings together two brands that wish to integrate themselves with the local community and grow and develop together.

“Having been to St Mary’s Inn many times, I can certainly vouch for their food and drink, which is excellent, so it was fantastic when they approached about being our club sponsor for the new season.