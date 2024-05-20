Morpeth Town announce the signing of experienced defender Nathan Buddle
The defender has forged a successful career in non-league football, primarily with Blyth Spartans, but has also featured for Carlisle United in league football, before further spells at Gateshead, Spennymoor and, most recently, Ashington.
Explaining his decision to switch to Craik Park over the summer, Buddle pointed to the ambition displayed by manager Craig Lynch as a big deciding factor.
After holding discussions with the club four or five times during his career, he will wear the amber and black for the new Pitching In NPL Premier Division season.
“Just for one reason or another it didn’t materialise but, finally, I’m here and really looking forward to it,” said Buddle after his deal was announced.
“The direction the club wants to be going is exactly the main reason for coming here.
“I know what Lynchy expects because of the discussions we’ve had, the players he has here and who he is trying to get in.
“There’s only one direction the club is going to go. I’m not here to coast through the season, I want to be part of something and achieve something.”
He added: “On the pitch, I know how much I’ve changed from the experiences in football. I was quite hot headed when I was younger and played on emotion.
“Now I’ve got game experience and each season that has been added to. I feel that will be a big factor here.”
Lynch said: “Nathan is someone I’ve known for many years.
“He has a wealth of experience in non-league and someone I was keen to get to the club.”
