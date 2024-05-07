Morpeth Town announce retained list, with some big names leaving the club

Dan Lowson has failed to agree terms with Morpeth Town and is leaving. Picture: George Davidson

Former Hartlepool United players Liam Noble and Ryan Donaldson have both reached the end of their contracts without being offered a new deal. Connor Thomson was also released following the expiry of his deal in a more predictable move; the winger has spent much of the season on loan at NPL East side Ashington.

Goalkeeper Dan Lowson – who featured in every game of the previous season – and long-serving defender Chris Reid both failed to agree new terms and have also left Craik Park.

Lowson has been integral to the club over a number of years, making 243 appearances after joining following an initial six-game loan spell from Spennymoor Town back when the Highwaymen were in the Northern League. He’ll be remembered for a string of impressive performances and also scoring against Warrington Rylands in the 96th minute as his goal secured a 3-3 draw.

Reid, too, starred over an extended period of time, passing the 250-appearance mark last season; he has played an important part in the club’s rise up the divisions and success in the Senior Cup and will leave as a firm fans’ favourite.

Noble and Donaldson were brought in as marquee signings from the National League but depart in the same summer, after Donaldson saw his first team opportunities reduced and Noble ended the campaign winning promotion with Hebburn Town after joining temporarily.

With over 750 appearances between them, Morpeth Town manager Craig Lynch is aware of the impact it will have on the club as they look to create a new era.

“Having the opportunity to manage and coach players of their experience has been an absolute privilege,” said Lynch.

“It’s always a sad day when players who have given valuable years to the club move on, but unfortunately this day would always arrive.