Morpeth Town advance in the FA Cup with win against Witton Albion
Dominic Dos Santos Martins has put pen to paper at Craik Park after departing Luton Town and the 18-year-old Portuguese midfielder made a late cameo appearance from the bench as the amber and blacks advanced in the FA Cup.
The Highwaymen have also added former Blyth striker JJ Hooper to the squad who travel to Guiseley on Saturday.
A goal in each half from the experienced Luke James saw the Highwaymen beat NPL West Witton Albion 2-1 to book a spot in the third qualifying round of the competition.
His deflected shot looped in for the opener in the 39th minute and although Witton levelled in first half stoppage time when Freddie Garbutt powered in a header, James put away what proved the winner from the penalty spot five minutes after the turnaround.
“It was a good team performance and had a bit of everything. We had to dig in deep at the end and we need to give a special mention to Langas (keeper Dan Langley) because some of the saves he pulled off were incredible – one of them I don’t know how he’s saved it,” James told the club’s media.
Langley made some superb stops to deny the visitors as they looked to salvage something from the game, diving to leave them with their heads in their hands on at least three occasions.
“I’m delighted to go through and It was a good game,” said boss Craig Lynch. “Langas the last five minutes was different class. He’s not had many saves to make this season – last season he was making two every game and we were winning our drawing, whereas this season we just seem to be getting punished. So, I’m delighted – those saves were world class. I said last season I think he’s the best in non-League and still think he is.”
“We’re through to the next round and it just keeps building confidence getting wins.”
On the signing of Martins, Lynch revealed that the player had moved to the area and had looked good in training.
“He’s come on when we needed him and he’s done some good things. It’ll probably take him a bit to get up to speed, while everyone knows what JJ is about and we’ve done really well to get him in.”