Morpeth Town have made two exciting new signings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dominic Dos Santos Martins has put pen to paper at Craik Park after departing Luton Town and the 18-year-old Portuguese midfielder made a late cameo appearance from the bench as the amber and blacks advanced in the FA Cup.

The Highwaymen have also added former Blyth striker JJ Hooper to the squad who travel to Guiseley on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A goal in each half from the experienced Luke James saw the Highwaymen beat NPL West Witton Albion 2-1 to book a spot in the third qualifying round of the competition.

Morpeth keeper Dan Langley. Picture: George Davidson

His deflected shot looped in for the opener in the 39th minute and although Witton levelled in first half stoppage time when Freddie Garbutt powered in a header, James put away what proved the winner from the penalty spot five minutes after the turnaround.

“It was a good team performance and had a bit of everything. We had to dig in deep at the end and we need to give a special mention to Langas (keeper Dan Langley) because some of the saves he pulled off were incredible – one of them I don’t know how he’s saved it,” James told the club’s media.

Langley made some superb stops to deny the visitors as they looked to salvage something from the game, diving to leave them with their heads in their hands on at least three occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted to go through and It was a good game,” said boss Craig Lynch. “Langas the last five minutes was different class. He’s not had many saves to make this season – last season he was making two every game and we were winning our drawing, whereas this season we just seem to be getting punished. So, I’m delighted – those saves were world class. I said last season I think he’s the best in non-League and still think he is.”

Goalscorer Luke James. Picture: Kev Snowdon

“We’re through to the next round and it just keeps building confidence getting wins.”

On the signing of Martins, Lynch revealed that the player had moved to the area and had looked good in training.

“He’s come on when we needed him and he’s done some good things. It’ll probably take him a bit to get up to speed, while everyone knows what JJ is about and we’ve done really well to get him in.”