Morpeth swoop to sign two new strikers

Connor Thomson, whon has signed for Mortpeth Town.

They have secured the signatures of former Blyth Spartan Connor Thjomson, whilst Dale Pearson makes a welcome return to the club.

Already accustomed to scoring at Craik Park, after his goal for Blyth Spartans knocked the Highwaymen out of the Northumberland Senior Cup last season, Thomson’s eye for goal and desire to get on the front foot should make him a stand-out performer next season.

The 26-year-old’s previous clubs include Carlisle United, Blackburn Rovers, Barrow, Halifax, Gateshead and Scarborough Athletic, as well as Spartans, whom he featured 41 times for in the last two seasons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Craig Lynch was happy to secure the signature of Thomson, and keen to integrate him into the squad during the forthcoming pre-season.

“Connor is someone I’m delighted to get to the club,” he said.

“He has been playing in the league above the last few years and has the attributes I look for in a forward.

“We have seen over the years what he has done against us for Scarborough Athletic and Blyth so I hope he can re-create that in a Morpeth shirt.”

Thomson, speaking after his signing, was pleased to get the deal done and is eager to get started.

“Once I heard Morpeth were interested, I was over the moon and glad to get it done and now I’ve got pre-season to look forward to,” he said.

“I’ve known a few players who have been here past and present but when I played here in the Cup game, with the facilities and the pitch, for me it was a no-brainer.

“I just want to get the club up, in the play-offs and get them promoted.”

Another forward, Dale Pearson has also joined the club for a second spell. Previously at Northern League Consett, the striker scored 67 goals on 84 appearances, including a goal at Wembley in the FA Vase Final.