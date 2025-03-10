Morpeth seal another away win ahead of Macclesfield clash

The Highwaymen are Kings of the Road.

A late Sam Hodgson goal – his fourth in four games – earned Craig Lynch’s amber and blacks the three points in a hard-fought win at Leek Town last weekend.

It was Morpeth’s ninth win on their travels in the NPL Premier this season and the seventh-placed side have also drawn three, giving them a bumper haul of 30 points away from Craik Park.

Only second-placed Worksop and leaders Macclesfield – who visit Morpeth this weekend – have better away stats.

Morpeth have a huge game at Craik Park this Saturday when leaders Macclesfield visit

“We’ve had a great run and we have the Champions-elect on Saturday, which will be a great occasion for everyone,” said Lynch.

“We want to win the game like any other game and if Macclesfield end up winning the League here, then so be it - they’ve done it over 33 games, so if it’s at our place then that’s the way it was meant to be. We will go in to win for ourselves and see what happens.”

“They’ve been great and that’s why they’re twenty points clear. They have a great team but still most weeks have scored three or four or kept clean sheets, so it takes some doing to be relentless and that’s what they’ve been,” continued Lynch.

“Robbie Savage has put himself int he firing line and regardless of anything he’s set out what he wanted to achieve. He was at our game against Leek where I’m sure there’s a 100 better places he could have been but he was watching us and preparing for Saturday, so fair play to him. For me that shows the type of person he is.”

Leek were reduced to ten men when Louis Potts saw red, but the Highwaymen were dealt a blow themselves when Jordan Hickey was stretchered off the field injured.

Hodgson won it in the 84th minute when he bundled in a corner from close range.

“Our way form I think is the best the club have ever produced but that’s down to the lads and buying in to what we want to achieve - it’s not individuals, it’s the team and that’s why we have achieved what we have so far,” said the manager.

“Away from home style of play I wouldn’t say was pleasing on the eye, but it’s about results and that’s what we’ve done for results. At home we probably play a bit more expansive because as a club we are a massive home side and try to play better football but probably leave ourselves too open. It’s hard to find the happy medium but we’re 34 games in and sitting seventh so if we can continue for the last eight games we will finish in a great spot.”