A goalmouth scramble in the game between Morpeth Town and Whitley Bay. Picture: George Davidson

Four goals from Andrew Johnson, including a penalty, and an early strike from Sam Fishburn proved the emphatic difference over their high-flying Northern League First Division opposition.

The hosts started on the front foot and had a great opportunity to score after nine minutes when Johnson drove an effort low towards the bottom corner, but he was denied by a smart one-handed save from Bay stopper Dan Lister.

Just before the quarter-hour mark, Fishburn opened the scoring when the Carlisle United loanee flicked an effort goalwards and in off the underside of the bar after a low Chris Reid delivery into the near post.

Whitley Bay’s best chance of the game arose after half an hour, but Harvey Neary’s drilled effort from range was tipped on to the bar by Dan Lowson.

That was a precursor for the first of Johnson’s four, the attacker finding the net on 34 minutes after the ball was cut back to him on the edge of the box by Connor Pye.

Several chances followed in the final 10 minutes of the half; Johnson, Pye, and Fishburn all failing to add to an increasing scoreline.

Bay were working hard and trying to break out when they could, but Morpeth kept the pressure up, with Johnson scoring his second goal of the evening shortly after the restart.

It was a smart finish from the former Spennymoor man, latching on to a Ben Ramsey through ball to score.

On the hour mark, Johnson notched his hat-trick and stretched the advantage to 4-0, as the visitors failed to clear their lines and the 35-year-old capitalised.

Fifteen minutes from time, Fishburn was fouled in the penalty area by Michael Hall, allowing Johnson to confidently fire home and complete the scoring.

There was still time for Ramsey to be denied at the near post by Lister, who prevented the winger scoring the goal his performance deserved, but it ultimately didn’t matter as the Highwaymen progressed to a showpiece occasion at St James’ Park later in the season.