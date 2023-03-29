Morpeth Town endured a difficult night against Warrington Town. Picture: George Davidson

Despite only trailing by a single goal at the break from Connor Woods, Morpeth struggled to get a foothold in the game and ended up conceding three goals in the second half.

Morpeth boss Craig Lynch made two changes to the side that was held to a goalless draw last time out, with Fenton John and Tom Chiabi replacing Jack Foalle and Connor Thomson on Tuesday.

Warrington were on top in the first half and enjoyed the majority of possession and chances, with keeper Dan Lowson needing to be in fine form to keep the score to one by the break.

The first chance came from Declan Walker playing a short corner to Stefan Mols, who fired the ball into the side netting. Matthew McDonald had a sight at goal shortly after, floating past several players before striking the ball over the crossbar.

Lowson made an excellent save to deny Amis, keeping out the header with a one-handed stop.

Morpeth’s best chance of the half came from Connor Pye, who fashioned good space for himself before firing an effort across goal, which was pushed clear by Tony Thompson in the Warrington net.

Warrington had yet another chance to open the scoring when Mitchell Duggan sent an effort towards goal, but Lowson denied them once again.

On the half-hour mark, Josh Amis had the ball in the net for the visitors, but referee Kirk Freeth ruled out the goal for a foul on Reid in the build-up.

Moments before the half-time whistle, Warrington broke the deadlock and got the goal their efforts deserved, thanks to a drilled strike by Woods.

Ten minutes after the restart, Warrington doubled their lead through an impressive free-kick by Walker.

Morpeth were indebted to Lowson again after 60 minutes, with the stopper denying Amis. He was called into action again six minutes later, stopping a shot from McDonald.

Morpeth’s best chance of the second half came 20 minutes from time, when Fenton John saw his effort blocked.

On 75 minutes, the scoreline was stretched to three through Evan Gumbs’ free header at the back post. A minute later, Amis scored the visitors’ fourth.

