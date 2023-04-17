Jack Foalle scored the winner against Belper. Picture: Morpeth Town

Relegation rivals Nantwich Town’s crucial weekend fixture at Marske United was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch and Morpeth will now watch for the result of the game, which is rescheduled for Thursday (April 20).

Town are six points clear and four goals better off than Nantwich, who currently occupy the fourth and final relegation place, and any result other than a victory for Nantwich would see Morpeth safe.

Marske are desperate to pull clear of the danger zone themselves and need the points, so the Cheshire side can expect no favours on Teesside.

The Highwaymen’s destiny remains in their own hands, however, as just a point against Warrington Rylands at Craik Park on Saturday would guarantee NPL Premier Division survival whatever happens elsewhere after Saturday’s 2-1 win at Belper Town.

“As a group we can’t relax as there is still a possibility, however, the way the fixtures all pan out it looks more reassuring for us that safety looks secured now.

“However, we will still be looking at getting a result on the day,” said Foalle.

Foalle scored what proved to be the winner against Belper moments after the break and had what he thought was a late second chalked off by the ref.

“It’s been a long wait for a goal after getting plenty of assists this season – it’s an unbelievable feeling to score and even more so when it was one so important to everyone involved at Morpeth Town,” admitted Foalle.

“The atmosphere was brilliant after the game and on the bus on the way home so I think it’s important that we try and get a result on Saturday, setting us up nicely for the Northumberland FA Senior Cup final.”

Morpeth face Blyth Spartans in the showpiece tie at St James’ Park on Tuesday, April 25.

Foalle was the match winner with a late goal for Town the last time they lifted the trophy, beating North Shields 2-1 in 2018/19.