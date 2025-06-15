Morpeth make third signing

Promising young midfielder Billy Gordon has signed for Morpeth Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old impressed at Blyth Spartans last season and has joined the Highwaymen after leaving Croft Park.

Gordon scored five goals in 21 appearances last term. He started out at York City before Graham Fenton brought him to Blyth in the summer of 2023 when they were a Conference North side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morpeth boss Craig Lynch was delighted that the versatile ball player had joined up to become the amber and black’s latest addition, following Joel Holvey and Luke James through the door.

Craig Lynch has added to his midfield

“We are delighted to make Billy our third signing of the season, he has a profile which we have looked for, experienced at the level and also the level above,” he told the club’s official website.

“He scored goals last season and probably would have scored more if it wasn’t for his injury which kept him out of the second part of the season. He is another player we believe we can develop and possess attributes which are different to what we already have in the squad.”

Gordon was part of the Spartans side that endured a torrid time following a takeover at the start of last season, which began with Nobby Solano in charge and ended in relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m absolutely delighted to be joining Morpeth, it’s a good group of lads as I know quite a few of them already,” said Gordon.

“It’s a fantastic club with plenty of ambition and hopefully we can build on the success they had last year. I can’t wait to get started and contribute to the team’s success as much as possible.”

Gordon scored once for Blyth in the Conference North when he put away a last-gasp equaliser against Scunthorpe and he fired in stunning long-range strikes against Worksop and Workington last season.

Morpeth fans will be hoping to see more of the same on their artificial surface in the Northern Premier League Premier Division in the coming season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town are now the highest ranked club in Northumberland and will look forward to the FA announcing their opponents for the Emirates FA Cup and Isuzu FA Vase in due course after the round dates were released last week.