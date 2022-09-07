Morpeth lose FA Cup replay at Warrington

Action from Morpeth Town v Warrington.Picture by George Davidson.

On Saturday the teams drew 2-2 at Craik Park, but in the replay the Highwaymen lost the replay 2-1 at Cantilever Park, with their opponents going on to the Second Qualifying Round and an away tie against Hyde United.

In the first game it was the visitors grasped the early initiative with a solo effort from Luke Duffy in the 18th minute. Morpeth equalised on the half-hour mark through Jack Foalle, only for Stefan Mols to restore Warrington’s lead seven minutes later.

The Highwaymen equalised for a second time in the 57th minute when Connor Thomson netted a penalty, forcing the tie into Tuesday’s replay.

In the replay, Warrington made a bright start and Mols and Dixon both went close in the opening 20 minutes.

Gradually Morpeth grew into the game and Chris Reid had an effort on goal, pushed away for a corner by home goalkeeper Tony Thompson.

The breakthrough for Warrington came in the 42nd minute when a free kick from Hannigan found its way into the net. None of the home players claimed the goal, which went down as an own goal.

The second half got off to a slow start, with neither side troubling the opposition goal, but on 61 minutes Morpeth found an equaliser when Jack Foalle took advantage of a Thompson fumble at the back post to guide the ball into the net.

However, Morpeth’s joy was short-lived, as just three minutes later Warrington re-took the lead, Evan Gumbs glancing in a header from a Mols cross on the right.

The home side then started to turn the screw and on 70 minutes Buckley-Ricketts forced Dan Lowson into a good save after being set up by Duffy.

On 81 minutes, Buckley-Ricketts found himself through again, and this time, one on one with Lowson, he bent his shot around the keeper, only to see it strike a post.

It was a gutsy but ultimately disappointing defeat for Morpeth who must put it behind them as they return to league action with two games at Craik Park this week.