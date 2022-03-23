Morpeth lose away to Lancaster in Northern Premier

Morpeth Town FC.

Lancaster started the game well but it was Morpeth who had the first opportunity of the game through Liam Henderson on 5 minutes but it was comfortably gathered by Cameron Anderson in the Lancaster goal.

The home side won a corner on 9 minutes as one of a number of long throws were hurled into the area by Sam Bailey and Jeff Henderson was forced to head behind. It was from this corner that the Dolly Blues went close to opening the scoring; the ball was partially cleared and Bailey strode on to it and crashed a volley against the bar which left the woodwork reverberating.

Lancaster took the lead on 19 minutes and it was Charlie Bailey who opened the scoring as he was able to sidefoot home across goal giving Dan Lowson no chance.

The goal gave the hosts even more confidence as the game wore on, Andrew Teague saw his effort blocked in the penalty area as City looked to extend their lead.

Lowson was called into action again on 42 minutes as Sam Bailey marauded forward from right back but his shot from distance was gathered by Lowson.

The home side continued to dominate at the start of the second as Ryan Brockbank sent a curling effort narrowly wide of the post after moving up from left back.

Rob Wilson who had arrived as a half time substitution nearly scored a carbon copy of the goal from Charlie Bailey but on this occasion the shot was off target and Morpeth could survive.

On 64 minutes, Andrew Johnson whipped in a low cross that evaded Henderson in the middle and Jack Foalle saw his effort blocked in the area.

Morpeth were given a lifeline back into the game as Liam Brockbank was given a straight red card for kicking out at Jeff Henderson after the centre half had shepherded the ball out of play.