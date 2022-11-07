Morpeth lose at home to Marine
Morpeth Town conceded two second goals as they went down to a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Marine in the NPL Premier Division at Craik Park on Saturday.
By Keith Hamblin
39 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
7th Nov 2022, 11:15am
It was a closely contested match between the sides sitting eighth and ninth in the table, but ultimately it was the visitors who left with all three points, courtesy of goals from Andrew Scarisbrick and Hayden Campbell.
The win lifted Marine to fifth in the table, whilst other results meant Morpeth dropped to 11th on 24 points.
On Saturday (November 12) they are away to Nantwich Town, who are sitting second from bottom of the table on 13 points.