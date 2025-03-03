Morpeth Ladies book Cup Final berth

Morpeth Town will meet Berwick Rangers in the Final of the Northumberland Women’s League Cup.

The stage is set for a wonderful showpiece between the top two in the Premier Division after the Highwaylasses beat Wallsend Boys Club 3-2.

Town were two up at the interval and had to weather some pressure from the visitors before booking their spot for a shot at the silverware.

Alnwick Town were 3-1 winners over South Shields in the North East Regional Premier Division.

The black and whites have, however, dropped to fourth in the table following a surge up the League from Bradford City.

Peter Hately’s team will use their free weekend to prepare for their Northumberland Women’s Cup semi-final against Newcastle United’s Development side on the 23rd March.