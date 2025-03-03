Morpeth Ladies book Cup Final berth
The stage is set for a wonderful showpiece between the top two in the Premier Division after the Highwaylasses beat Wallsend Boys Club 3-2.
Town were two up at the interval and had to weather some pressure from the visitors before booking their spot for a shot at the silverware.
Alnwick Town were 3-1 winners over South Shields in the North East Regional Premier Division.
The black and whites have, however, dropped to fourth in the table following a surge up the League from Bradford City.
Peter Hately’s team will use their free weekend to prepare for their Northumberland Women’s Cup semi-final against Newcastle United’s Development side on the 23rd March.