Morpeth Ladies book Cup Final berth

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 10:00 BST

Morpeth Town will meet Berwick Rangers in the Final of the Northumberland Women’s League Cup.

The stage is set for a wonderful showpiece between the top two in the Premier Division after the Highwaylasses beat Wallsend Boys Club 3-2.

Town were two up at the interval and had to weather some pressure from the visitors before booking their spot for a shot at the silverware.

Alnwick Town were 3-1 winners over South Shields in the North East Regional Premier Division.

Morpeth advanced in the tie at Craik ParkMorpeth advanced in the tie at Craik Park
The black and whites have, however, dropped to fourth in the table following a surge up the League from Bradford City.

Peter Hately’s team will use their free weekend to prepare for their Northumberland Women’s Cup semi-final against Newcastle United’s Development side on the 23rd March.

