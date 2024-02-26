Alnwick Town's George Dobbins League Cup quarter-final was postponed at the weekend. Picture: Alnwick Town

Also called off was the game between Amble and North Sunderland in the team Valley Carpets Northern Football Alliance Second Division.

Second place Hazlerigg Victory missed the opportunity to pull further ahead of Amble when they drew with Wallsend Boys Club. They are six points ahead having played a game more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morpeth had a convincing win away at Cullercoats, netting seven times to win 7-1. They are just one point behind Amble having played a game less.

A Jamie Carr hat-trick and two apiece from Joel Laviers and Nathan Grant helped Morpeth ease to all three points.

Morpeth play the team below them on goal difference only, Wallsend Boys Club, on Saturday.

Amble are due to host Whitley Bay Sporting Club and North Sunderland are at home to the league leaders, Heaton Stannington A.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rothbury’s game away against Newcastle East End in the Reeves Independent First Division went ahead, Rothbury losing 2-0 thanks to goals from Andrew Patterson and Ryan Whitfield, with the home team taking their chances while it just wasn’t to be for the Reds.

Man of the match Adam Bains was unlucky not to pull a goal back for the visitors, being denied by a wonderful double save by the keeper.

The win sees third-placed Newcastle East End build up a six-point cushion on Rothbury, who are sixth in the table after 16 games.

The Reds are away at Willington Quay Saints on Saturday.