Morpeth Town fought back for a vital win against Stalybridge Celtic. Picture: George Davidson

Ryan Donaldson’s late strike wrapped up a vital three points in their league survival bid, with the other two goals coming from Fenton John and a Ben Sayer free kick.

Boss Craig Lynch made three changes to the side that was defeated at Marske United just under two weeks ago, after two match postponements, with Chris Reid, Josh King and Connor Thomson replacing Connor Pye, Matty Cornish and Ben Ramsey.

The match started in the worst possible fashion for the hosts, when Morpeth goalkeeper Dan Lowson failed to control a back pass from Michael Turner, giving Stalybridge the lead.

The visitors, who were sitting directly above Morpeth in the table, almost doubled their advantage when Domaine Rouse found space from a corner and sent a headed effort narrowly past the post.

Town grew into the game and looked promising in the run-up to half-time, without creating anything meaningful.

Theo Bailey-Jones was lucky not to have been sent off on 41 minutes for a two-handed shove, with the referee only showing a yellow card.

A couple of minutes later though, he was dismissed when he clattered Chris Reid and was shown a second yellow.

Ten-man Stalybridge doubled their lead on 51 minutes when Rouse sent a volley beyond Lowson and into the back of the net.

On 55 minutes, Morpeth’s comeback started as Middlesbrough loanee Fenton John fired home after receiving the ball from a Jack Foalle flick.

It was all Morpeth for the rest of the match, and their efforts were rewarded on 68 minutes when an excellent free kick from Sayer brought his side level.

On 84 minutes, the comeback was complete as Donaldson finished off a great attacking move for the hosts.

Picking the pocket of Rouse, John seized possession before finding Connor Thomson on the right side of the box.

The winger crossed for the experienced midfielder to slot home the winner.The victory was a crucial one in the Highwaymen’s survival bid as they now sit two points above the relegation zone with games in hand on two of the four teams at the foot of the table.

