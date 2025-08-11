Morpeth FC hit eight in big away win and Rothbury share the points again

Morpeth FC were big 8-1 winners at Whitburn & Cleadon in Division One of the Northern Alliance.

The result took manager Stewart Melville’s newly promoted side up to seventh in the table.

The yellow and blacks had drawn 1-1 with Rothbury at Craik Park last mid-week.

Tricky winger Joe Connor set up 16-year-old Saul Smylie to put away the opener for Rothbury but Morpeth levelled through former Hillman James Allan, who fired in from 20 yards.

Liam Clavering unfortunately broke his ankle in the clash and will be out of action for some time.

The Reds then played out their third successive draw as they were held 2-2 at Winlaton Community.

Adam Bains stuck away a penalty kick and then added a second soon after as the Reds came from behind to lead – but Daniel Peart grabbed a leveller with just seven minutes to go.

Stobswood Welfare were beaten 4-0 at Wallsend Boys Club, the goals coming from Bruno Mendes Correia, Desmond Igho, Alexander Dodgeon, and Zameze Deans.

North Sunderland secured a convincing 5-2 success at Forest Hall in Division Two, with five different players on the scoresheet.

Luke Strangeways, Stephen Rutter, Robbie Swordy, James Wright and Kyle Jeffrey were all on target, with Rhys Hogg being the Fishermen’s man of the match.

