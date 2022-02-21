Morpeth denied with late Hyde equaliser

Action from Morpeth's 2-2 home draw with Hyde on Saturday. Picture by George Davidson.

Liam Tongue had put the visitors into the lead when he curled home a free kick, Michael Turner and Andrew Johnson headed home in quick succession to put Morpeth ahead before Pratt had the final say.

Jonah Mitchell had the first chance of the game on seven minutes but he pulled his effort wide of the post from 25yards. Morpeth responded and Liam Henderson wasn’t able to turn the ball home under pressure from Brad Roscoe after a great ball into the area from Jack Foalle.

The best effort of the game arrived on 37 minutes with Ciaran Summers hitting a rasping drive that forced Dan Lowson to tip the ball over the bar. From the resultant corner, Lewis Earl had an effort cleared off the line.

Hyde took the lead on the stroke of half time, Liam Tongue curled a superb free kick low around the wall and found the bottom corner.

Hyde started the second half well as Pratt went within inches of doubling the lead, he surged into the area before sending a low fizzing ball across goal on 48 minutes.

Only a minute later and Harry Benns was denied by Lowson with Sam Bird firing into the side netting.

Morpeth drew level on 63 minutes through Micky Turner. The central defender powered in a header from a corner after a great ball in from Ben Sayer.

It was from another corner that put Morpeth ahead. Sayer again with the delivery and Andrew Johnson flicking home his header.

The game was looking like it was going to end with Morpeth getting back to winning ways but Hyde had other ideas.

Johnson thought he had been fouled as Morpeth looked to run the clock down but play was waved on and a long ball forward forced Lowson to come and head clear with Roscoe closing down on him. An unfortunate touch as Morpeth tried to clear the ball saw the ball reach Pratt and he rifled it into the top corner.