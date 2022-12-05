Morpeth Town FC.

The goal came from Lewis Whitham deep into added-on time after Dan Lowson had denied Callum Chippendale from the spot.

In a game which looked destined to finish goalless, the decisive moment came when Reid attempted to head clear, but with the ball being flicked on he took out the attacker and conceded the spot-kick, which was saved by Lowson but converted on the follow-up by Whitham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a disappointing way to lose a match and afterwards manager Craig Lynch said: “I can’t believe it. I’m just gutted for the lads.

"The last few weeks haven’t been good enough, but they did what I asked of them today,m but honestly, how’s your luck?

"We looked the more likely winners in the second half, but in the 96th minute, with the last kick of the game, we concede what was a needless penalty.

"Our keeper saves the spot kick but Guiseley follow up and snatch the winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the end of the day it’s all about the three points. We might have had one, but we are going back with nothing.

"Football is crazy – a few weeks ago we were close to going top of ther league, noiw we haven’t scored in seven games – the ball just won’t go in the net.”

Advertisement Hide Ad