Morpeth continue to climb table with win at Basford

Morpeth Town FC.

With six players unavailable due to injury and illness it was always going to be difficult for Town to come away with everything but they showed grit and determination at Greenwich Avenue to take all three points.

Paddy Webb scored his first goal for Basford as he fired home on 39 minutes but Callum Morris turned the game on its head as he grabbed a brace in the second half.

Basford started the game well with the wind at their backs and were awarded a soft penalty on seven minutes after Rev James and Wayne Phillips came together in the box. After hesitation, the referee pointed to the spot, Matt Thornhill took the penalty but Dan Lowson guessed the right way to make the save. The rebound came straight back to Thornhill but he blazed it over the bar.

Jack Foalle should have opened the scoring in the 15th minute after some good work from Liam Henderson. Foalle skipped inside the challenge of Mitch Tait but dragged his effort wide of the post.

The opening goal arrived on 39 minutes when a low cross was deflected into the path of Paddy Webb on the edge of the area and he hit a half volley that found the back of the net.

There was a lengthy stoppage in play on the stroke of half time as Sam Hodgson required some treatment. He wasn’t able to continue and was replaced by Ben Sayer.

The home side should have extended their lead on 48 minutes but James skied his effort over the bar from six yards after being teed up by Kieran Wells.

Morpeth levelled on 70 minutes through Callum Morris. A corner was swung in by Liam Noble and was glanced on by Jeff Henderson for Morris to smash home via the post.

Town began to turn the screw and they took the lead from a Noble corner when Morris glanced home for his second.

Despite five minutes being added on, Morpeth were able to secure the three points despite Richards having a chance in stoppage time but he could only toe poke the ball through to Lowson.