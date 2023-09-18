Danny Barlow lets fly from the edge of the box during Morpeth Town's 3-0 win over Southport. Picture: Michael Briggs.

Craik Park was hopeful, but not expectant, as they welcomed a side from the division above in Southport, who had enjoyed a significant upturn in fortunes since former Morecambe boss Jim Bentley took charge.

The visitors had won three in a row after winning none of their first six to reignite their season and looked vibrant in the early stages.

But Morpeth have a confidence about their play having started their home season without defeat from five matches.

Both sides looked to press and probe, with Danny Barlow’s effort well off target the only breakthrough of note before the first goal of the game on 15 minutes.

Sam Hodgson was the man to benefit, sneaking in at the back post to nod Liam Noble’s free-kick in from close range and give the hosts a deserved lead.

Southport should have equalised on 26 minutes when Niall Watson was played clean through. But Dan Lowson made himself big to deny the winger, who was unable to convert the rebound.

Town then went down the other end and scored an important second goal through Will Jenkins.

The midfielder, a tireless worker in the middle of the park, received a pass from fellow South Shields loanee Hodgson before lashing a shot across goal. Taking a nick off a defender, it nestled into the far corner.

Watson again got in behind on the stroke of half time, but the offside flag and Lowson denied him a goal.

Bentley must have had some words for his side as they came out quickly in the second half but found themselves under pressure when Hodgson’s shot was blocked on 50 minutes, with Barlow blazing over the follow-up.

Morpeth got a penalty after David Morgan clearly handled in the box. Hodgson converting from the spot.

Michael Turner then had a glancing header clawed away by keeper Chris Renshaw and Jack Foalle flashed a ball across goal that Andrew Johnson just couldn’t connect with.