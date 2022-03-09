Morpeth bounce back with home win over Warrington

Action from Morpeth's 2-0 home win over Warrington.

Ben Ramsey opened the scoring on 8 minutes and that lead was doubled through Liam Henderson with his second goal of the week when he fired home on 41 minutes.

A minutes applause preceded the game as everyone expressed their support of the heroism being shown by Ukrainians in the face of adversity.

It was the visitors who began brightly with Josh Amis threatening but after charging onto a throughball he lifted his effort high over the bar.

Morpeth took their first chance when it arrived on 8 minutes and it was Ben Ramsey who netted the goal. The winger cut inside from the left after being given too much space and he curled a low effort into the far corner.

Andrew Johnson wanted to get in on the act and as we’ve seen on countless times this season, he weaved infield but on this occasion his curling effort missed the target.

Warrington had a great chance to draw level through Stefan Mols but the midfielder could only shoot at the legs of Dan Lowson when clean through. The next opportunity in the same attack saw Luke Duffy work space for himself but his effort lacked power.

Liam Noble nearly added a spectacular second as a clearance from Daniel Atherton only picked out the former Hartlepool man but his control on the chest and volley from 40yds was able to be grabbed by a relieved Atherton.

The lead was doubled on 41 minutes as a poor passback across the penalty area was pounced upon by Liam Henderson and the striker made no mistake stepping past Atherton and finishing into the top corner.

The Highwaymen continued to play with a swagger as they moved the ball around well at the start of the second half, Johnson could only head straight at Atherton after good play by Joe Walton.

Lowson kept Morpeth two goals to the good on 62 minutes when he made a smothering stop to deny Duffy.

The visitors continued to press for a way back into the game but James Harris headed over when well placed at a corner.

The points were almost sealed on 84 minutes as the returning Jack Foalle broke clear into the penalty area but he was only able to shoot against the legs of Atherton.

Warrington nearly grabbed a consolation in added time but Lowson again did well to make himself big and block an effort from Matthew Grivosti.

Morpeth were able to convincingly see the game out and take a valuable three points in their quest for the play off positions.

The victory places Morpeth tenth in the Northern Premier League with 47 points from their 32 games played.