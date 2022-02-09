Morpeth boss relishes York trip in FA Trophy

Liam Noble celebrates his tenth minute goal against South Shields. Picture by George Davidson.

The Highwaymen travel to the LNER Community Stadium for the second time this campaign after previously venturing there in the FA Cup Fourth Qualifying Round.

That ended in a dramatic draw, with the replay going the way of City, but in the FA Trophy Fifth Round, Morpeth are looking to make amends.

They head into the game off the back of an incredible night at Craik Park on Tuesday, where they faced arch-rivals South Shields – the only full-time team in the league – and duly beat them 1-0, finishing the game with nine men.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“York’s going to cause us different problems to South Shields,” said Lynch.

“We’re going to go and enjoy it but in the right way.

“We’re in the last 16, three rounds from Wembley; we’ve got to go there and believe in ourselves.

“Tuesday night’s win will give us a massive lift so it is all to play for.”

Morpeth played out an absorbing game with Shields in front of healthy 1,571 crowd at Craik Park, with Liam Noble’s 59th minute penalty the difference between the two sides.

“Being down to nine men for the final 10 minutes and still getting the result is absolutely unbelievable,” continued the Morpeth manager.

“I said on Saturday there’d be no sour grapes if they came and beat us because they’re full-time.

“Any team that takes one point from a midweek game against South Shields is a massive point. We’ve taken three off them.

“I think they’re going to win the league, they’re a fantastic team, but nothing takes away from the lads; what a performance.

“They wear their heart on their sleeves and were different class.”

Tickets for Saturday’s game at York are available through the Minstermen’s website. You can also buy them on the day.