Morpeth beaten by late Witton goal

Morpeth Town FC.

Will Jones gave the hosts a 16th minute lead before the Highwaymen roared back with Liam Noble, in the 53rd minute, and then Ben Ramsey, three minutes later, turning the game on its head. James Lawrie restored parity for Witton in the 63rd minute and Mwasile netted with three minutes to go to seal the win.

The Highwaymen saw plenty of the ball but failed to provide a consistent spell of pressure in the first half with half-chances here and there for both sides before the opening.

Jones was the man to deliver it, slotting home following a Jawad Jebrin cutback from the right, after taking the ball away from Michael Turner.

It would stay that way until half-time, with Morpeth coming out a transformed side.

They would provide a near instant response, when earning a penalty in the 52nd minute. Jack Foalle raced on to an exquisite, lofted ball from Noble, beating the keeper Greg Hall to it before being cleared out.

The ref pointed to the spot but only booked the keeper, who was powerless to stop Noble from netting from 12 yards.

The game was turned around three minutes later when Ramsey found the back of the net, profiting from some unnecessary footwork from Hall as he tried to evade a high press on the edge of his box. With Ramsey faced with a defender on the line, he took his time to smash home and put his side ahead.

It stayed that way until Lawrie expertly curled a delightful free-kick past Lowson to level matters just after the hour-mark.

With both sides seeking a winner, it would be the home side to get it with Mwasile latching on to Jones’ through ball to smash home from the edge of the box, in the 87th minute and provide three welcome points in their search to avoid relegation.