Alnwick Town Ladies drew 1-1 with Redcar Town Ladies on Sunday. Picture: Michael Cook.

Going into the match, Alnwick Town Ladies had collected seven points from their four league games, while Redcar Town were still looking for their first points of the season, but had beaten Hebburn Town Ladies 8-0 in the FA Cup in their previous outing.

With players unavailable, Alnwick fielded some development players who acquitted themselves well in what proved to be a close game.

The match ended 1-1, Georgia Thompson getting the home team’s goal.

Alnwick Town Ladies are back in action next week in the County Cup.

Alnwick Town Ladies are back in action next week in the County Cup.

In the Team Valley Carpets Second Division, Amble’s game against Hazlerigg Victory went ahead, the visitors living up to their name with a 4-2 victory.

Hazlerigg had a couple of early opportunities to take the lead, hitting the woodwork before taking the lead with a shot through a crowd of players.

Amble came out in the second half with more intent, only for Hazlerigg to double their lead with a deflected strike.

Brad McClelland halved the deficit after 65 minutes, but the visitors hit back five minutes later. McClelland headed home his second of the afternoon before Hazlerigg had the last laugh, slotting home their fourth goal in the 80th minute to inflict a first defeat of the season on Amble, who are second in the league.

Rothbury had a comfortable win at home, beating Whitley Bay Reserves 6-0, and are fourth in the Reeves Independent First Division.

Adam Bains netted four times to bring his total to 12 goals in nine games, making him the top scorer in the league, with the other goals coming from James Loughborough and man of the match Bobby Stone.

Morpeth were in Northumberland FA Minor Cup action on Friday, were they beat Prudhoe Youth Club Reserves 5-4 on penalties after the game had ended all square.