News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Mixed results at the weekend with a draw for Alnwick Ladies, wins for Rothbury and Morpeth and defeat for Amble and Ponteland

Alnwick Town men’s game against Killingworth on Saturday was called off but the ladies team managed to host their game against Redcar Town Ladies the following day despite a waterlogged pitch, switching the game to the Greensfield pitch.
By Janet Bew
Published 9th Oct 2023, 15:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 15:36 BST
Alnwick Town Ladies drew 1-1 with Redcar Town Ladies on Sunday. Picture: Michael Cook.Alnwick Town Ladies drew 1-1 with Redcar Town Ladies on Sunday. Picture: Michael Cook.
Alnwick Town Ladies drew 1-1 with Redcar Town Ladies on Sunday. Picture: Michael Cook.

Going into the match, Alnwick Town Ladies had collected seven points from their four league games, while Redcar Town were still looking for their first points of the season, but had beaten Hebburn Town Ladies 8-0 in the FA Cup in their previous outing.

With players unavailable, Alnwick fielded some development players who acquitted themselves well in what proved to be a close game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The match ended 1-1, Georgia Thompson getting the home team’s goal.

Most Popular

Alnwick Town Ladies are back in action next week in the County Cup.

In the Team Valley Carpets Second Division, Amble’s game against Hazlerigg Victory went ahead, the visitors living up to their name with a 4-2 victory.

Hazlerigg had a couple of early opportunities to take the lead, hitting the woodwork before taking the lead with a shot through a crowd of players.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Amble came out in the second half with more intent, only for Hazlerigg to double their lead with a deflected strike.

Brad McClelland halved the deficit after 65 minutes, but the visitors hit back five minutes later. McClelland headed home his second of the afternoon before Hazlerigg had the last laugh, slotting home their fourth goal in the 80th minute to inflict a first defeat of the season on Amble, who are second in the league.

Rothbury had a comfortable win at home, beating Whitley Bay Reserves 6-0, and are fourth in the Reeves Independent First Division.

Adam Bains netted four times to bring his total to 12 goals in nine games, making him the top scorer in the league, with the other goals coming from James Loughborough and man of the match Bobby Stone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Morpeth were in Northumberland FA Minor Cup action on Friday, were they beat Prudhoe Youth Club Reserves 5-4 on penalties after the game had ended all square.

Ponteland lost 4-2 at home to Burradon and New Fordley in the Bay Plastics Premier Division, the goals coming from James Walker and David Short.

Related topics:Alnwick Town LadiesMorpeth