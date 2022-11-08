Action from Newbiggin’s Benevolent Cup game away to Haltwhistle Jubilee on Saturday. Picture by Paul Ternent.

For whilst Burradon & New Fordley, Seaton Delaval and Bedlington all progressed to the next round, there was defeats for Cramlington United and Newbiggin.

Burradon were 2-0 away winners at Ponteland United and Seaton Delaval won 4-1 at home against North Shields Athletic.

Bedlington travelled to take on Cramlington United where it remained goalless in 90 minutes, but the visitors went through on penalties, winning 4-3 from the spot.

Newbiggin were away to Haltwhistle Jubilee where they went down to a 3-2 defeat.

In Division 1, top of the table Stobswood won 6-2 away to Hebburn Town U23s, but Seaton Burn lost 4-0 away to Newcastle East End.

Stobswood are now two points clear at the head of the table on 30 points, having played two games fewer than their closest rivals.

In Division 2, B;yth Town U23s picked up the points with a 3-2 away success at Wideopen and they are now fourth in the table on 21 points.

Ellington are the top local side, sitting third on 21 points, but they were without a game at the weekend.

In Division 3, Blyth Rangers won 3-1 at home to Heddon United, but there were losses for Ashington Reserves (4-2 at home to Hazelrigg Victory) and Cramlington Blue Star (4-0 at home to Amble).

Fixtures for local sides in the Northern Alliance League this Saturday (November 12) are:

Premier Division – Haltwhistle Jubilee v Cramlington United; Ponteland United v Burradon & New Fordley; Seaton Delaval v Gateshead Rutherford; Killingworth v Newbiggin.

Division 1 – Bedlington v Newcastle Blue Star Res.

Division 3 – Whitley Bay SC A v Cramlington Blue Star.