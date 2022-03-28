Mistakes were costly says disappointed Ashington boss Skinner

Ashington manager Ian Skinner

Striker Liam Jarvie scored both goals for the visitors – the second from the penalty spot shortly before the interval – and although skipper Ben Harmison netted ten minutes from time, it was the County Durham side who took all three points.

Skinner said: “I thought it was a pretty even game but one which was decided on mistakes - and Aycliffe have taken advantage of the ones made by us. I was disappointed with the first goal we conceded as to how easy Jarvie got through.

"We got the wrong side, Jarvie’s shot has gone through someone’s legs which is always difficult, and he’s finished it. However, the game massively changed on 43 minutes when we’ve tried to play out from the back and we were caught in possession on the edge of the box.

"We got away with that a little bit in terms of getting back to delay him (Jarvie) when he’s in the box and give away what was a very soft penalty. All of a sudden we go in at half time 2-0 down and you worry a little bit because it’s a recurring pattern.”

The boss was however, pleased with his side’s display after the break: “I thought second half, they (Aycliffe) looked to contain a little bit but from the first minute, we looked better and there was bit more intensity.

"We looked to play on the front foot a little bit more and to be fair we have fashioned some good opportunities. Jamie Hanson has had a decent chance.

"Dean Briggs has also had a golden opportunity where they (Aycliffe) have tried to play out from the back similar to us and whereas we conceded a penalty, they have presented the ball to Dean with an open goal. He’s under hit it and the defender has got back on the line to clear it.

" However, I was pleased with the second half performance; disappointed that we have lost the game and until we cut mistakes out, we are going to lose.”