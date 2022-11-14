Morpeth Town FC

Byron Harrison opened the scoring on 27 minutes before Dan Cockerline doubled the hosts’ advantage prior to Mwiya Malumo’s 70th minute goal.

The Highwaymen were suffering from a raft of injuries and suspensions, with a number of the squad unavailable on the day, highlighted by the fact they only had three substitutes on the bench.

The defeat means Morpeth have slipped to 13th in the table with 24 points from their 18 games played.

Manager Craig Lynch said afterwards: “It is the story of our season. We get some good chances but don’t put them away.

"The goals we are conceding are not good enough and we are not taking our chances when they come. It is the same every week, but we have to be better than that."

Morpeth have the opportunity to bounce back this Saturday (November 19) when they are away to Rylands.

Meanwhile, in the Northern Alliance League, Ponteland United lost 3-0 away to second in the Premier League table Burradon & New Fordley. In Division 2, Morpeth went down 3-1 away to Newcastle Chemfica Amateurs whilst in the NFA Minor Cup Ashington Reserves lost 5-3 at Stocksfield and Ellington lost 2-0 away to Rothbury.