Midfield maestro Paul Robinson returns to Ashington FC and says he has plenty to offer

Paul 'Robbo' Robinson is returning to Ashington FC. Picture: Ian Brodie

Paul Robinson has vowed that he still has ‘plenty to offer’ – after being one of a plethora of signings made during the close season by Ashington manager Andy Coyles.

Newcastle-born ‘Robbo’ – as he is known – is the proud holder of three FA Vase winners’ medals during his career with Whitley Bay and scored one of the goals in the Seahorses’ 6-1 win over Wroxham at Wembley in 2010.

The midfield maestro needs no introduction to supporters at Woodhorn Lane after playing for the Colliers for two-and-a-half seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robbo was an integral part of the squad that clinched promotion to the Northern Premier League the season before last and was instrumental, along with Jordan Summerly, in setting up the opening goal scored by Ben Harmison in the 3-0 win in the Inter step play-off final against Glossop North End.

However, with the extra demands on travelling in the NPL, Robbo chose to leave Woodhorn Lane – but has come back following talks with Coyles

“I do have other commitments but the manager and myself have come to an arrangement and I’m delighted to return,” said Robinson, who is based in Seaton Delaval.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club – it was amazing. I loved all of the boys and the management team; the people behind the scenes are excellent and the club is really well run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was Gary Ormston – who is part of the management team as well as a player – who initially sent me a text asking me if I wanted to come back, then Andy followed it up and it fits well with where I am at the moment with my other commitments.

“I thought I’d do pre-season and see how I fared – and things have gone really well so far.”

He continued: “I thought I did quite well in training this week but I’ve got good players – as well as good young players – around me. I keep myself fit and still go running and cycling – and if anything I feel as fit now as I did years ago.

“I’ve just turned 40 but I’ve still got plenty to offer, without a shadow of doubt.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club have announced in the past few days that full back Summerly has committed to the club for the new season and Robinson – a football coach at South Shields FC – added: “Knowing that Jordan was going to re-sign helped with my decision as well. He’s a top lad and we have got a good understanding down the left-hand side.”

Coyles said: “As a management team we are delighted to get a player back like Robbo.

“Not only does he possess qualities on the pitch, but he also has an array of qualities off the field, and in the changing room his experience and knowledge of the game will prove to be valuable to the lads.

“He’s done it all on the non-league circuit and those experiences playing for the clubs which he has done, is only going to prove a positive outcome and more so for the younger lads that we have got in and around the group.