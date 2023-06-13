News you can trust since 1854
Men in Ashington can stroll over and enjoy walking football sessions

Men who are interested in playing football but find the pace a little too much, are invited to join walking football sessions in Ashington.
By Janet Bew
Published 13th Jun 2023, 13:37 BST- 1 min read
Men are being invited to take part in Ashington walking football sessions

The classes are giving men an opportunity to enjoy football at a slower pace, helping them to keep active regardless of their age or fitness level.

The sessions would particularly suit the elderly, those who have never played football and those who have an injury or a health condition.

Jake Preece, Sports Development Officer at Northumberland County Council, said: “No matter what your age, if you can walk and kick a football – there is room for everyone.

“Walking football is a fantastic team sport which helps counter social isolation, but the mental and physical health benefits from regular gentle exercise are also enormous.

“Walking football is experiencing a massive surge in popularity and there have been some men’s groups running in the county for a couple of years.”

This is an Ashington Football Club project supported by the Northumberland County Council programme ‘Get Onside’, a new activity programme from Sport England, funded by the National Lottery and delivered by the Football Foundation.

The Ashington Town Men’s Walking Football Group meets on Mondays between 6pm-7pm at Josephine Butler Campus, Ashington.

Sessions involve gentle functional exercise to improve balance, co-ordination, flexibility and strength, warm-ups, coaching drills and games.

Extra support is given for those with medical conditions.

Wear loose comfortable clothing, soft soled shoes and bring a bottle of water.

It is £3 per session but the first session is free.

There is no need to book.

To find out more contact Jake Preece on [email protected]

Related topics:AshingtonNorthumberland County Council