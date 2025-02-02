McRoberts strikes twice as 'Shire sink 'Gers

Berwick Rangers face a big six-pointer this weekend as they look to pull away from the Lowland League danger zone.

The Borderers were at basement side Broomhill in the Lowland League Cup on Tuesday night and they host eleventh-placed Gretna 2008 at MKM Shielfield this Saturday.

The Raydale outfit are six points clear but have played a game more and the ‘Gers will look to close the gap.

Loanee Ayr United hit-man Lucas McRoberts struck twice in East Stirlingshire’s 4-0 success at Berwick last weekend.

Rangers are back at MKM Shielfield Park this Saturday

“Ironically, I thought we did better than we did the week before,” new manager Kevin Haynes told the club’s social media.

“It was a closer game – I don’t think it was a 4-0 game, although our sloppy defending didn’t help the situation. We’re gifting too many goals and in the position that we’re in, that’s something that we can’t do.”

McRoberts was joined on the scoresheet by Callum Murray and Sam Campbell as the black and gold went down to defeat in Haynes’ first game in charge at home.

McRoberts latched onto a loose backpass to poke in the opener after just nine minutes and Murray swept in the rebound from close range after Calum Antell had saved six minutes before the break.

Campbell nodded in the third from a couple of yards after Rangers half-cleared a corner eight minutes into the second half and McRoberts powered in a near post header for the fourth on the hour.

“In general, I thought we created more chances and had more of the ball in the final third and had our decision making been better I think the game would have been closer than it actually was,” continued Haynes.

“We’re just looking for that wee bit more quality. We need better quality. Whether that is players improving the quality that they’ve got or we need to bring new players in. That’s down to the players and that’s the challenge set to the players. Are they going to improve their quality to stay at this club, because it’s a privilege to be here.”

"This is a fantastic club in the standing of Scottish football, it’s a very historic club - and I don't think some of the players understand how lucky they are, and they need to improve what they’re showing week in and week out.”