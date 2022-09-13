Matheos wins England U15 squad call-up

Matheos, pictured at the England U15 training camp.

Matheos Ferreira, 14, known as Theo, has recently had his contract with Newcastle United Academy extended for another two years and has also been called up to the England U15 squad.

After getting the call he attended an England training camp at St George’s Park in Burton on Trent and is now hoping to feature in forthcoming internationals early next year.

Theo’s father is Thiago Ferreira, who played professional football in Spain before eventually settling in Berwick, where he runs a gym.

As a youngster, Theo was a talented Jiu Jitsu student, winning many age group titles at regional, national and international level.

But according to his father, football was always his ‘dream,’ and now he is fully supportive of his son’s efforts.

Theo started out as a young player with Lowick and Berwick Rangers Vipers and Tigers.

In 2018, aged 10, he was put forward for county trials with Northumberland and after attending a week-long coaching academy in Germany he joined Cramlington Juniors, where he travelled to three times a week for training and matches.

Two years ago, aged 12, he joined the Newcastle Academy and his contract with them has just been extended.

Mother Camila said: “He is playing for the U15s but has also had some chances with the U16s.

“Then he got the chance with the England U15 squad, being placed on the stand-by list for the national team. It was not something we were expecting, and to be honest we were all blown away by it.

“Then he got the call and attended the training camp. He absolutely loved it and the experience has left him with the feeling he wants more.”

In February the National team will be playing Belgium and in April they have an intercontinental competition in Spain against Spain, Japan, and Brazil.