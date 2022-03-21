'Massive' win for Blyth Spartans

Blyth Spartans.

The talismanic attacker’s 50th-minute goal proved enough to see off the Magpies, who could not find a way past Spartans’ resolute back four at Victory Park.

On a blustery day the first half saw little by way of any serious goalmouth action in the first 45 and at half-time they turned around at 0-0.

Chorley made the more positive start to the second half. but any cause for optimism amongst the home support was soon extinguished by a devastating Spartans counter-attack. Toby Lees strode forward to intercept possession, breaking the lines and carrying the ball into dangerous territory. Corey McKeown then took over, turning back inside his marker. The ricochet fell kindly to Dale, who steadied himself before finishing beyond Urwin.

Spartans then held out for the win and a vital three points which lifted them to 19th in the Natiuonal League North table on 30 points, putting them five clear of basement side Farsley Celtic.

Afterwards, a relieved manager Terry Mitchell said: “It was a big result for us. I told the lads they needed to be a lot more compact and in the second half I think we turned in a tremendous defensive display.

"I think we deserved it because we showed we are not only good footballers but can do the other things needed in the game as well.

"After four straight losses it was a massive result for us. Football is all about confidence and after ther game you could feel the confidence oozing from the players.

"It’s great to get the win, but now we have two home games coming up this week and we have to back it up. We haven’t won at home for a while so we have to change that.

"We still have ten league games to go, but in my time at the club we have already beaten some of the top six clubs, and this was another win in that category, so we know the players have it in themselves to get the job done.”