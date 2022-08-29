Magnificent seven as Burradon top Northern Alliance table

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Burradon & New Fordley’s 1-0 win at Alnwick.

Away victories over Alnwick Town (0-1) and Haltwhistle Jubilee (2-3) have made it seven out of seven as they top the table on 21 points.

Next up is a Challenge Cup home fixture against Gateshead Rutherford on Saturday (September 3).

Nearest local challengers are Cramlington Town, who made it five wins out of seven with a 5-2 home win over Seaton Delaval at the weekend.

On Saturday Cramlington are away to Killingworth in the Challenge Cup, with Seaton Delaval home to Newbiggin, who didn’t have a game at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Division 1, Stobswood, with five wins out of six, are second in the table behind Newcastle Blue Star Reserves, whilst Bedlington are third, a 2-1 away win over Wallsend Boys Club making it five out of seven for them.

This weekend it’s Combination Cup action for the Division 1 side with fixtures being:

Rothbury v Stobswood; WSeaton Sluice away to Newcastle University Ahitburn & Cleadon v Bedlington; and FC United of Newcastle v Seaton Burn.

In Division 2,Blyth Town U23s head the table, their 4-2 home win over Seaton Sluice giving them 16 points from seven games played.Ellington lost 5-2 at home to Morpeth whilst Red House Farm won 1-0 away to Newcastle University.

This weekend it’s Amateur Cup matches for the Division 2 sides with Blyth U23s away to Ellington, and Red House Farm away to Morpeth.

In Division 3, Blyth Rangers and Ashington Reserves are seventh and eighth, both on eight points. On Saturday, Blyth lost 2-1 at home to Gateshead Redheugh, whilst Ashington lost 4-1 away to Benton.

Cramlington Blue Star went down 4-0 at home to Heddon United.

On Saturday, in the Cowey Cup, it’s Blyth Rangers v Alnwick Development; and Cramlington Blue Star v Heddon United.

The Northern League’s Bedlington Terriers beat Tow Law Town 1-0 away in the FA Vase whilst Blyth Town lost 1-0 at home to Barnoldswick Town.