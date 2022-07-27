The eyes of football fans across the country were on Sheffield last night as England’s Lionesses played Sweden in the Steel City for a place in the final of the 2022 Women’s European Championships, and there was a local face within the squad.

Lucy Bronze, who was making her 95th appearance for England, is a Berwick local who started her incredible career in the county. In addition to helping her country reach the final, the 30 year old scored the second goal in a 4-0 demolition of the Scandinavian team.

Where did Lucy Bronze start playing football?

Lucy Bronze started on the right side of England's defence in their Euro 2022 semi final against Sweden. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Starting out for Alnwick Town, Bronze’s early career took her to Sunderland AFC as FA rules meant she was unable to play with boys at her age level from the under 12 level onwards.

The setup at Sunderland allowed Bronze to thrive and by the age of 16 she was playing senior games for the Black Cats before moving to the US for university where she played in the most successful college soccer team in the country.

How many goals has Lucy Bronze scored for England?

Her goal against Sweden was the defender’s 11th goal for her country, and her fourth in a major competition.

She scored two goals in England’s 2015 World Cup campaign as well as another in the 2019 edition of the same tournament.

What position does Lucy Bronze play for England?

Throughout the tournament Bronze has been a mainstay as full back on the right of England’s defence.

What club does Lucy Bronze play for?

Bronze signed for Barcelona before the 2022 European Championships began. The club won the Spanish league last season and reached the final of the Champions League where they lost to Olympique Lyonnais, one of Bronze’s former clubs.

Where else has Lucy Bronze played?

Starting in the North East and Alnwick, Bronze moved around the North West, playing for Everton, Liverpool and Manchester City before moving to Olympique Lyonnais in France. After two years there she returned to Manchester City before moving to Barcelona in the summer of 2022.

Which trophies has Lucy Bronze won?

In England, Bronze has won three league titles, two with Liverpool and one with Manchester City in addition to two FA Cups and two League Cups.

During her time in France she also won the Champions League three times in addition to three league titles, two domestic cups and one cup winner’s cup.

Internationally, Bronze was part of the England squad which finished third in the 2015 World Cup and won the 2019 SheBelieves Cup and the 2022 Arnold Clark Cup.

She was also named the best player in the world by FIFA in 2020 as part of their The Best awards and has been a part of the best World XI four times, in 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

When is England Women’s Euro 2022 final?