Lucy Bronze returns to Alnwick Town Juniors to open pavilion named in her honour

Lucy Bronze opens the pavilion named in her honour. Picture: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council

Football star Lucy Bronze returned to her roots on Sunday to see a sporting venue named in her honour.

Bronze officially opened the Lucy Bronze Pavilion at Alnwick Town Juniors FC, in honour of the part she played in the Lionesses lifting the UEFA Women’s Euros trophy in 2022 and the historic run to the FIFA Women’s World Cup final in 2023.

The pavilion was refurbished thanks to £3.4k from The Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation after it suffered severe damage in storms in February 2022.

Club chairman Louise Jones said: “Lucy is an ambassador for the women and girls’ football in our club. All the female players look up to her as her achievements show them what they can become.

“It’s amazing to think how far she has come, starting off with a boys team under Ray Smith. Unfortunately, she had to leave them at a young age due to the rules back in the day when we did not have a female side.”

She added: “We thank Lucy for coming back to see us and remembering where it started for her. It’s been a great day for Alnwick Town Juniors.”

Bronze said: “It is such an honour to come home to a club that I played at when I was a kid and officially open what is going to be a great community facility.

“Too often I would have to go into the boys’ changing rooms before and after a game or training to get changed.

“I love that the girls here will never need to share with the boys and have their own space where they will feel comfortable and safe. Hopefully this will mean they have more focus and confidence on the pitch.

“Hearing from them all about how much the Lionesses’ success has meant to them has been really special.

“I am so happy they have access to such a top tier facility.”

Bronze was also presented with the Freedom of Alnwick by Alnwick Town Council.

The mayor, Councillor Geoff Watson, said: “Lucy is a wonderful ambassador for our town and we are very proud of our association with her.”

It was also a special day for 13-year-old Maisie Charlton as Bronze presented her with the club’s Outstanding Player trophy for the 2024/25 season.