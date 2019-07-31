Lucy Bronze nominated for FIFA's 'The Best' Awards - here's how you can vote
Northumberland’s Lucy Bronze has been nominated as FIFA’s Women’s Player of the Year – following a stellar year for both club and country.
The Berwick-upon-Tweed born defender is one of twelve nominees for the prestigious award at the annual ‘The Best’ awards, held by world football’s governing body.
Bronze was part of the England squad that reached the semi-final of this summer’s Women’s World Cup – playing a pivotal role for Phil Neville’s side before they suffered a heartbreaking defeat to the USA.
The full-back was also named as the winner of the Silver Ball at the tournament, after being named the second best player during the competition.
And with her club side Lyon in France, Bronze helped scoop the treble as her side netted the league, domestic cup and UEFA Champions League.
Now, the Northumberland native could be in line for more silverware – but will face some stern competition to land the coveted Women’s Player of the Year award.
Fellow nominees include America’s Megan Rapinoe, prolific Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema, French skipper Wendie Renard and fellow England international Ellen White.
The shortlist was compiled by women’s football experts, but the ultimate winner will be decided by a public vote.
CLICK HERE to visit the FIFA website and cast your vote for Bronze.
The winner will be revealed at The Best FIFA Football Awards show in Milan on 23 September, alongside the male and managerial winners.