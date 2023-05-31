The Barcelona full-back is currently out injured following knee surgery in April but has been named in manager Sarina Wiegman’s 23-player squad.

The 31-year-old, who was recently made an MBE, was part of England’s winning Euros squad in 2022.

She was born in Berwick and spent her early childhood on Holy Island before moving to Belford, attending the village first school and, later, the Duchess' High School in Alnwick.

England's Lucy Bronze.

She began her football journey career with Alnwick Town Juniors, moving on to Blyth Town and Sunderland, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City and Lyon.

England’s Lionesses play Haiti in their opening match at the World Cup on July 22 in Australia.

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Ellie Roebuck

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Alex Greenwood, Esme Morgan, Lotte Wubben-Moy

Midfielders: Laura Coombes, Jordan Nobbs, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem, Kiera Walsh