Lucy Bronze named in England World Cup squad despite injury concern
The Barcelona full-back is currently out injured following knee surgery in April but has been named in manager Sarina Wiegman’s 23-player squad.
The 31-year-old, who was recently made an MBE, was part of England’s winning Euros squad in 2022.
She was born in Berwick and spent her early childhood on Holy Island before moving to Belford, attending the village first school and, later, the Duchess' High School in Alnwick.
She began her football journey career with Alnwick Town Juniors, moving on to Blyth Town and Sunderland, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City and Lyon.
England’s Lionesses play Haiti in their opening match at the World Cup on July 22 in Australia.
Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Ellie Roebuck
Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Alex Greenwood, Esme Morgan, Lotte Wubben-Moy
Midfielders: Laura Coombes, Jordan Nobbs, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem, Kiera Walsh
Strikers: Rachel Daly, Beth England, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Katie Robinson, Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo