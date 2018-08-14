Lucy Bronze in the running for goal of the season

Northumberland's Lucy Bronze is one of three female footballers on the 11-player shortlist for UEFA goal of the season.

The 26-year-old, from Alnwick, is up against the likes of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo - nominated for his bicycle kick for Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final against his new club Juventus - in the online poll.

Bronze is also nominated for an effort in the Champions League; her stunning volley which won Lyon their semi-final against her former club Manchester City on the way to winning the trophy. That was a third successive title for the French side in the Berwick-born player's first season since leaving the Blues.

The shortlist, which was revealed today, features one nominee from each of the main UEFA (football's governing body in Europe) competitions which have been active over the past 12 months.

This year's 11 nominees were selected by UEFA's technical observers. Of Bronze's strike, they said: 'A superbly struck volley.'

The England international is joined on the list by Spain's Olga Carmona, for her shot against Switzerland at the European Women's Under-19 Championship, and her compatriot Eva Navarro, for her curling effort at the European Under-17 tournament.

The others nominated are: Elisandro, Inter FS, UEFA Futsal Cup final; Elliot Embleton, England, European Under-19 Championship; Christian Eriksen, Denmark, European Qualifiers play-offs; Paulo Estrela, Porto, Youth League; Dimitri Payet, Marseille, Europa League; Gonçalo Ramos, Portugal, European Under-17 Championship; Ricardinho, Portugal, Futsal EURO.

The winner will be decided by a public vote on the UEFA website - you can watch the goals and pick your favourite at gots.uefa.com. The deadline is Monday, August 27, with the winning strike to be revealed later that day.

A female player has never won, with Barcelona's Lionel Messi taking the title in 2015 and 2016 followed by Mario Mandzukic last year.

Last season was another golden one for Bronze, who - as well as winning the French title and Champions League with her new club - was named the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2018 back in May.

The former Duchess's Community High School pupil topped a public vote from fans around the world to beat second-placed Netherlands forward Lieke Martens and third-placed Australia striker Sam Kerr. The other nominees on the five-player shortlist for the BBC World Service award were Denmark's Pernille Harder and Germany's Dzsenifer Marozsan.