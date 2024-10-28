Long-serving Ashington FC logistics manager is hailed as the 'heartbeat of the club' on his 70th birthday

Alan Brown is presented with his personalised shirt by Steve Harmison. Picture: Ian Brodie

Alan Brown celebrated his 70th birthday last week – and Ashington Football Club made sure they honoured the occasion.

He was presented with a framed personalised home shirt ‘Brown 70’ by one of Ashington’s own, former England and Durham pace bowler Steve Harmison, who is also an ex manager of the Woodhorn Lane outfit.

Alan – who continues to devote hours of his time to the club as the logistics manager – received the Club Person of the Year award at the end of the 2022-23 season.

A group of his friends sent him heartfelt messages of congratulations.

Former chairman Brian Shotton said: “It was probably the early 1990s when Alan first took on the role of logistics manager.

“He returned when Stephen Harmison came to the club as manager around 2015 and continued in the role when Ian Skinner was team boss – and the rest is history.

“Alan shows fantastic commitment. He’s not just the kit man – Alan and George Fitton spend time at the club every day.

“He’s a dear friend and the club couldn’t do what it does without him.”

Skinner said: “Alan is one of the unsung heroes really.

“He is somebody who I have known for a very long time.

“I came to Ashington FC with Stephen Harmison and Stephen asked Alan to come along and get involved and help out as the logistics manager. From that moment onwards, we’ve spent a lot of time together through Stephen’s reign as manager then when I came back to take the role on.

“Alan is one of those who dedicates hours and hours and never wants anything for it. He’s the heartbeat of the football club.

“He’s one of a band of volunteers the club are lucky to have. He deserves all the credit – not that he’ll ever take any.”

Karl Ross, captain of Ashington FC, said: “I speak on behalf of all the lads when I say we think Alan is an absolute legend.

“I don’t think many people realise how much effort and how much commitment he puts in every week. Even for training on Tuesdays and Thursdays we get to the ground and our kit is already hanging up for us, and the way he sets things up, it’s literally like being at a professional club.

“Alan is the heart and soul of the club and it’s an absolute pleasure to have him around every week.”

Keith Grant, a long-time friend, said: “I grew up with Alan at St Benedict’s School in Ashington. He was a couple of years older than me and was head boy.

“We played football together at U18 level for youth clubs at St Benedict’s then later on in the Welfare League when he was at the Northern.

“When I went to Ashington FC as manager, Alan helped out behind the scenes with the late Alan Hayton where they used to mark the pitch and put the nets up.”

He added: “Alan gets on with everybody and will do anything to help – and I’ve never heard a bad word said against him.”

Another friend, Adam Nichol, said: “Alan will help anybody. He puts in a lot of hours at Ashington FC behind the scenes which people don’t often see.”