Local football matches hit by weather and virus
Blyth Town went down to a 1-0 defeat when they travelled to take on Washington in the Northern League Division 2 on Saturday.
The game was one of only four to go ahead in the division, the others being postponed due to the wet weather and coronavirus.
Blyth’s midweek trip away to Brandon United was also called off.
On Saturday (January 15), Blyth are without a fixture whilst Bedlington Terriers are home to Washington.
Meanwhile, in the Northern Alliance, where a number of games were also cancelled due to a combination of the weather and coronavirus, Division 1 leaders Cramlington United kicked off 2022 with a big 7-1 home win over Seaton Burn, whilst Bedlington FC drew 2-2 at home with Hexham.
On Saturday, Bedlington are away to Forest Hall Celtic whilst Cramlington travel to take on Whitburn & Leadon and Newbiggin are away to Seaton Burn.
In Division 2, Ashington Reserves drew 3-3 at home with Willington Quay Saints and this weekend they are home again to Newcastle Blue Star Reserves. Seaton Sluice are home to Willington Quay Saints.
In Division 3, third placed Newbiggin Central ran riot and thumped Bedlington United SC 27-1, whilst Ellington Development went down 5-3 away to Newcastle Independent Cabrito.
This Saturday Bedlington United are home to Fawdon whilst Ellington are away to Gosforth Bohemiens Reserves.