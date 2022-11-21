Football

Berwick Rangers, Tweedmouth Rangers and North Sunderland were all forced to call off their games.

However, all three games for Berwick sides in the Border Amateur League went ahead.

In Division 1, Tweedmouth Amateurs beat Stow 5-1 at home with goals from Michael Antcliffe (2), Kieran Lee, Yassine Essahli and an own goal.

Tweedmouth remain bottom of the table on six points, but their second successive victory is a marked improvement and gives the Five Arches side a massive boost.

In the C Division, Highfields United were big 9-0 home winners over Lauder with four goals from Jones, two from Jeffrey and one each from Lee, Wood and Smolenskij.

Highfields are now fourth in the table on 11 points.

Berwick Colts, who are second on 16, drew 2-2 away to Gala Fairydean Amateurs.

There are no fixtures for local sides in the BAL this Saturday.

Meanwhile, in the Lowland League, Berwick Rangers are also without a fixture this weekend.

In the East of Scotland League, Tweedmouth Rangers are away to Syngenta in Division 2, and in the Northern Alliance Division 2, North Sunderland are away to Newcastle Independent Cabrito.

Meanwhile, Berwick Rangers Supporters’ Trust has confirmed that its AGM will be held at Shielfield Park, in the JB Lounge, on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 11.30am.