Local derby bragging rights for Alnwick Town and Amble AFC in Northern Alliance

St James' Park, home of Alnwick Town Football Club.

A 3-0 win in front of a bumper crowd on Friday night leaves Alnwick second top of the Norther Alliance Premier Division.

A long-range free kick and penalty from Kieran Hogg and a chip over the keeper by Jamie Norvell secured all three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alnwick boss Richie Latimer told ATTV: “It’s always nice to see a big crowd, especially when you’re playing your local rivals. It’s a big think for the club and management but definitely also for the players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was a tough, tough game. They came with a game plan and put their foot in, certainly in the first half.

"We had to change our team and our shape a bit and I think for the first 20-25 minutes we looked a bit out of kilter.

"Obviously Kieran’s ‘Ronaldinho’ when he’s seen the keeper off his line – that goal settled us down.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alnwick are at home to Halwhistle Jubilee in the first round of the Team Valley Carpets Challenge Cup on Saturday, September 16.

In the first division, Rothbury won 2-1 against Newcastle University A to move into fourth spot and keep in touch with the early season pace setters.

The home team started the better side, dominating the game and pressing the opposition high up the field, opening the scoring after Evan McEwan dispossessed their number 4 and calmly played in Chris Laidlaw who fired into the bottom corner. The students started to play much better after that and deservedly equalised just after the hour mark.

This seemed to have a positive effect on Rothbury who then had a goal disallowed, but found the winner from the penalty spot after the outstanding Paul Dunn was brought down. Adam Bains converted with a powerful strike to continue his impressive goal return so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amble AFC secured a comfortable 4-0 home win over Morpeth FC to maintain top spot in Division 2 thanks to goals from Joe Henderson, a brace from Liam Ramsay and Jaydn Ford.