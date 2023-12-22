Local business happy to step in and sponsor Berwick Rangers Community Academy U12s' away strip

A team of young footballers has got a new kit sponsor.

The U12s in their Silvery Tweed Cereals-sponsored away kit. Picture: Silvery Tweed Cereals.

Berwick-upon-Tweed based cereal processing company Silvery Tweed Cereals is the new sponsor of Berwick Rangers Community Academy U12s’ away kit.

The team, who play in the Northumberland FA Premiership, will display the Silvery Tweed logo on their shirts when they take to the pitch.

Berwick Rangers Community Academy U12s’ manager Jonathan Brown said: “It’s fantastic that Silvery Tweed is supporting the side and helping the players turn out in their new club strips.

“The aim is always to help the kids enjoy their football. These new kits will help the way that the kids train and play, as they will bring a sense of pride to represent Berwick Rangers and the local community, as well as fostering a good team spirit.”

The team has been on a good run, with five wins from their seven league games. The team’s next game is away at Newcastle East End on January 7.

Many of the team have played football since a young age and a number of the players now play at county level.

This year, the team joined Berwick Rangers Community Academy, a charity which seeks to provide wider access to sport for the local community and runs a women’s football team and four youth teams, along with holiday sport camps and events.

Silvery Tweed Cereals’ managing director, Robert Gladstone, said: “We are keen to support grassroots sport and our local community.

“I feel it’s important for kids to be involved in sports as it teaches many important skills, such as teamwork. It also helps to encourage a healthy lifestyle which hopefully continues into adulthood.

“The son of a member of our New Product Development department plays for the team, and when she mentioned that it was looking for a sponsor, it was an easy decision for Silvery Tweed to take that position. We wish the team every success for the rest of the season.”

