Local backing for young Amble footballers

Decorative paints and coatings specialist, AkzoNobel, is helping to encourage more young people into sport through a new sponsorship deal with a youth football club in Northumberland.

The North East-based manufacturing giant, which opened its new flagship facility in Ashington in September last year, has partnered with Amble East End Juniors to provide the club with branded rain jackets and tracksuits for its youth teams and coaches.

Established in October 2017, Amble East End Juniors is one of two youth development teams founded from the Tiny Woods Academy, which provides mixed ability football coaching for children aged 3-13.

The mixed gender teams of under 5s and under 8s are enjoying playing in their local football league wearing the new kit from AkzoNobel.

“I first heard about AkzoNobel in Ashington through a parent of one of the players,” said Josh Rutherford, director and head coach at Amble East End Juniors football club.

“Having heard about some of the great work they’re doing in the local community with other youth teams and community groups, I decided to approach them with my proposal for Amble East End Juniors.

“Setting up a junior team from the Tiny Woods Academy is something I wanted to do for a long time, but finding the funds to provide all the kit and equipment we needed was a big challenge.

“AkzoNobel has been a fantastic support. The kids absolutely love their new kit, they look really smart and professional and it has made a huge difference to team morale.

“The teams really stand out from the other clubs now and more kids are wanting to join us as a result, which is fantastic.”

Jeff Hope, head of manufacturing at AkzoNobel Ashington said: “We were really impressed with the aspirations and the set-up at Amble East End Juniors football club.

“It’s so important to ensure that all young people have access to sport and fitness clubs, especially those living in remote areas.

“The children and the coaches at the club are all so enthusiastic and they do an amazing job of encouraging others to get involved with the team.”