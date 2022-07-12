Lionesses qualify for Euro KO stages

Lucy Bronze.

The Lionesses kicked off the tournament, held over from 2021 due to Covid, with a 1-0 win over Austria at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Then on Monday, in Brighton, they romped to a sensational 8-0 victory over Norway, including a hat-trick from Beth Mead, registering the biggest ever score in the competition.

The win means England, who are now unbeaten in 16 games under new coach Sabrina Wiegman, are almost certain to top their group and have guaranteed their progression to the quarter-final knockout stages of the competition.

Bronze, who was Berwick born and went to school in Belford and Alnwick, played in both games. Against Norway the 30 year-old right-back had 108 touches of the ball, which was more than any other player on the pitch.

She is one of the most recognisable figures in women’s football, helping front a new advertising campaign for Pepsi, and after spells with Sunderland, Liverpool, Lyon and Manchester City (twice), the former UEFA Footballer of the Year has recently signed a new two year contract to play her club football in Spain with Barcelona.

England are due to play their final group match of the Euro’s against Northern Ireland, who have already been eliminated after two defeats, at Southampton’s St Mary’s stadium on Friday.