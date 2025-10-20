Liam Miller signs loan deal at Ashington as he works his way back from injury

Liam Miller has joined Ashington on loan. Picture: George Davidson

Liam Miller says he just wants to start playing football again after putting pen to paper for Ashington on a loan deal from neighbours Morpeth Town.

The 23-year-old has been out of the game for 18 months with injury but he has now been given the green light to kickstart his footballing career.

“I did back to back ACLs (anterior cruciate ligament) on the same knee,” he said after making a brief appearance as an 84th minute substitute in the Colliers’ 1-1 draw against North Ferriby at Woodhorn Lane on Saturday.

“After being injured the first time, I returned within seven to eight months but after doing pre-season, it went again in my first game back. However, I’ve played things safe this time round and have been out for a full 12 months.”

Hexham-born Miller, who is a football coach, continued: “I just want to get some minutes into my legs and play football again.

“I know a good few of the lads at Ashington so I thought it was a perfect opportunity because it’s just up the road as well.

“I’m buzzing – and can’t wait to get started.”

Ashington manager Nick Gray said: “I’ve known of Liam for four or five years. He’s coming back after a long-term injury but has been training and has received the okay to play, but needs minutes.

“I’ve brought him in because we are a bit lopsided between left and right footers as we only have Jay Hornsby and I’ve told Jay that Liam – who has got a great left foot – will help him.

“If a player becomes available who you think is going to strengthen your squad then we’ll always look at the situation.

“Liam is a player who is here to get his match fitness back. He’s a good player and will enhance the squad, for sure.”