Liam McIvor says the Ashington players have to learn how to close out games after narrow pre-season win
In an entertaining contest which was goal-less at half time, Ashington went two goals ahead through a Liam Henderson header and a close-range effort from Michael Annan-Colquhoun before the Lions roared back to equalise with two fantastic strikes in as many minutes from Harrison Minto and Kyle Fryatt.
However, with time running out the Colliers were awarded a penalty for a foul and new signing Sam Davison remained as cool as a cucumber to confidently fire home from the spot.
McIvor said afterwards: “Personally I don’t think there’s any such thing as a friendly. For me you start the way you mean to go on.
“It was a great workout for the lads tonight. I’ve watched Benfield a couple of times in pre-season, and they are a very good side who I think will do really well in their league.”
McIvor, reflecting on the game, added: “I thought we were a bit sloppy first half and didn’t keep the ball very well in good areas.
“Second half I thought we started off really well and it was a great ball in by Jay Hornsby for Liam Henderson’s goal, and similarly it was another good delivery in which saw Michael Annan-Colquhoun on target.
“To be honest after that we could have scored another couple and what we need to learn – and it’s a bit of a similar story to last season – is that it doesn’t matter at what level of football you are playing, when you are 2-0 up you should be boxing games off and not allowing the opposition to come back into the contest.
“To be fair to Benfield, the two goals which brought them back level at 2-2 were brilliant strikes and the two players won’t hit the ball any better than they did. However, I was happy for young Sam Davison – another good young lad who we have signed – who got the penalty and converted from the spot in great style.”
Ashington play their final warm up game on Saturday (July 26) against Surrey-based Horley Town and McIvor said: “It’ll be another tough contest which is exactly what we need.
“We also need minutes off all of the players and because we started two weeks later than the Northern League we are playing catch up.
“I’ve spoken to the lads, and they have got to get out and do some road running ahead of Thursday when we train again before Saturday’s clash.”
