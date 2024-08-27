Lesbury Bowling Club members battle it out in annual mixed pairs competition
Players were competing for the annual John Burnett mixed pairs competition.
Eight pairs took part, with Peter Davidson and Margaret Thompson coming out on top and claiming the trophy.
The competition was started by John Burnett, who was a founder member of the club, in 1985.
The club, which is affiliated to Bowls Northumberland and Bowls England, has four rinks and a mix of active and social members.
The bowling season runs from April to September, with the start and end dates agreed by the elected management committee.
As well as internal competitions, the club, which is based in School Lane, takes part in both the men’s and women’s leagues in Northumberland.
It also participates in open days when members of other bowling clubs visit to play bowls.
New members are always welcome at this friendly club.
